Weather on the go: Monsoon conditions bring daily storms

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Chances for rain will remain in our forecast as monsoonal moisture continues to push through the Borderland.

It’s safe to say the high-pressure system that affected the Borderland with a strong heatwave that rose temperatures to record-breaking highs continues to move east. This allows the Borderland to see extreme highs subside.

The departure of the system has begun to allow monsoon conditions to return, which is why we have seen plenty of isolated storms throughout the region in the last few days.

Moist air will push north west from the gulf allowing it to pair with warm temperatures and triggers for storms.

Chances for rain will remainder at 10-20% for the remainder of the next 8 days. Best chances for rain will be during the afternoon to nighttime hours.

Temperatures in Las Cruces will finally stay below triple digits this Friday with decreasing temperatures into the weekend.

El Paso’s high Friday will stay under advisory temperatures however, temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digit heat for at least the next two days.

Sunday, temperature highs are expected to stay near normal in the upper 90’s and conditions will last into the start of next week.