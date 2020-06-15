Weather on the go: Moisture will remain to the east of the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Seasonal conditions will continue into the evening this Sunday. Expect temperatures to remain in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s until dusk.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed west of the Borderland area. Better chances to see rain are in the upper-level areas, such as Ruidoso and Cloudcroft however it is not limited.

Similar conditions from what we saw this weekend are expected for Monday, with rain chances lasting until mid w eek.

Temperature highs will stay in the mid to upper 90’s for the beginning of the week before seeing a warming trend starting Wednesday, rising temperatures into triple digits by the end of the week, lasting into the following week.