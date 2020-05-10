Weather on the go: Moisture brings chances for rain Mother’s Day

El Paso, TX– Seasonal conditions continue to take over the Borderland Saturday afternoon, with calm winds and temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Moisture is deepening and moving into the region from the west. This will bring chances for light showers and possible thunderstorms in the western part of the region.

Later Saturday night into Mother’s Day, the Borderland will see the perfect conditions for precipitation such as; moisture, heat, and a dry line which is our trigger for the rain.

Saturday night temperatures will remain slightly above average but seasonal, with temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Mother’s Day will see similar temperatures with highs expected in the mid-high 80’s and calm winds.

Moisture flowing into the area will bring bigger chances of rain. Thunderstorms are likely and may cause downdraft winds.

The Borderland will begin to dry out Monday afternoon, and temperatures will return into the lower 90’s come Tuesday, lasting until the following week.