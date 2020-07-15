Weather on the go: Moisture and heat trigger chances for rain Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The Borderland will wake up to humid air due to storms and showers from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Humidity will remain throughout the majority of the week as monsoonal flow returns to the area.

The high-pressure system that kept the Borderland under a heat advisory for seven consecutive days has begun to move out of the area. This will allow more moisture to flow back into the Borderland area.

Temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday afternoon now the strong high-pressure system moved east. Temperatures will stay below advisory highs, ranging from 100°-105°.

Seasonal rain conditions will remain for majority of the week between 10-20% chances of rain

High temperatures will continue to slowly drop into the week nearing average temperatures.