Weather on the go: Memorial Day forecast shows chances for scattered showers

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Breezy conditions will remain in the Borderland for the beginning of the week. moisture will enter the region from the east, bringing chances for rain in east El Paso Monday evening.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s for Memorial day and Tuesday. This is due to a low-pressure system moving west. A weak cold front will accompany the system keeping temperatures from rising into the 90’s until mid-week.

Warmer above average temperatures will return on Wednesday.

Thursday into Friday a second low-pressure system will shift our way, this will raise levels of moisture, and increase chances for rain.

Rain chances will last into the following week with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90’s.

