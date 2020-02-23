Weather on the go: Light showers are expected tonight into Sunday morning

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Calm conditions we’re seen for the start of the weekend. An upper low-pressure system is moving from California in our direction tonight into Sunday morning.

This system will bring 10% chances of rain to the area Saturday night and should dry out by Sunday afternoon.

Along with rain chances a weak cold front will push through the area Sunday, this will not affect our temperatures very much however wind speeds are expected to pick up from 20-30 mph.

Temperatures will jump back up above average come Monday with breezy conditions.

The rest of the week will stay dry, Tuesday a cold front will move through the region, cooling temeratures into the 50’s until Wednesday. Along with this cold front windy contitions will be expected Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm back to above average. Next weekend temperatures will reach the 70’s with calm conditions.