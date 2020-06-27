Weather on the go: Isolated showers and storms expected Saturday evening

El Paso. TX (KTSM)– An upper west flow is bringing moisture into the Southwest region this evening with plenty of local cities seeing showers and storms.

The moisture mixed along with heat and a dry line located in the Borderland are all ingredients for thunderstorms, due to this El Paso has a ten percent chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening,

Sunday will be similar temperature-wise from what we saw Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

Drier conditions are also expected with winds flowing in from the west at 10-20 mph. These conditions will last into the start of the week.

By mid-week, rain chances will become more apparent as moisture once again enters the area.

The chances for rain will last into the end of the week before drying and warming up into the weekend.