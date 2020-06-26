Weather on the go: Hot and humid air brings chances for evening storms

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warmer and above-average conditions will continue this Friday with temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. The heat will help create the perfect atmosphere to see chances for thunderstorms later this evening.

Today’s moisture will move in with a southwest flow, once it deepens into the are, isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Borderland and much of the region, during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will rise quickly into the say, expecting to reach the 90’s by 10 am, and reaching triple digits by the afternoon.

Moisture will continue into the weekend with slight chances of rain into the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will near normal Saturday and Sunday, lasting into the following week.

Chances for rain will return in our forecast just in time for the 4th of July.