Weather on the go: Heat Advisory stays in effect until Saturday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The Borderland is in store for another high heat day. The high-p ressure system currently settled above the Arizona area will begin to slowly move into the New Mexico area, rising temperature to near-record highs.

The National Weather Service of El Paso announced Wednesday evening, the heat advisory that went into effect earlier this week would be extended until Saturday morning.

The advisory was put into effect due to a strong heatwave sweeping throughout the southwest region, highs in our area… expected to reach more than 105°.

Thursday’s high in El Paso is expected to reach 107° while Las Cruces is expecting a high of 104°. That is more than 10 degrees above normal for today’s date.

The heat will continue to effect the Borderland into the weekend and the following week.

Friday the high-pressure system will strengthen and expand, causing temperatures to rise higher than Thursday. The system is expected to be at its strongest Friday through Monday with highs in between 105°-110°.

Next week temperatures will slowly decrease my midweek but will stay in the triple digits as rain chances will enter our forecast at 10 percent Tuesday and Wednesday.