Weather on the go: Heat Advisory continues for El Paso while temperatures soar above-average

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland continues to stay under a Weather Authority Alert Thursday as a Heat Advisory stays in place due to record temperatures.

A high-pressure system that has had temperatures throughout the southwest will stay parked above the El Paso and Las Cruces area for Thursday.

This allows temperatures to reach highs more than ten degrees above average.

Both El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to break records.

El Paso’s Thursdays High: 106° – Previous Record: 102° set in 2010.

Las Cruces Thursday High: 103° – Previous Record: 100° set in 2019.

Record highs are expected for the next two days.

Friday the strong high pressure system will begin to move west and park itself above Arizona.

This will provide some relief for the Borderland allowing a cold front to enter the area and cool temperatures below triple digits.

Rain chances will remain limited for the rest of the week with 10% chances of showers in the evening.