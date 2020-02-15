Weather on the go: Favorable conditions are in this weekends forecast

El Paso, TX — Favorable weather conditions take over the Borderland Saturday as a slow warming trend continues. Temperatures are expected to continue to remain in the high 60’s for the afternoon before cooling down into the night.

Saturday night low air quality is expected to sit over the area casuing hazy conditons through west and central El Paso.

A high-pressure system towards the west of our area will continue to keep skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Westerly winds will push drier air into the region warming temperatures into the 70s by Sunday.

Warmer conditions with spring temperatures will last until Tuesday. Come Wednesday a backdoor cold front will drop temperatures into the low 60’s, with temperatures cooling into the lower 50’s by Thursday.

Along with the cold front, tropical moisture will flow throughout the area, causing chances for rain and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. This system’s rain chances will remain until early Friday before clearing out.

Rain chances will then return for the following weekend with the best chance of rain being Saturday.