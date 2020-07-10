Weather on the go: Exessive Heat Warning set in place for El Paso, record-breaking temperatures expected in parts of the region

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The heat wave that has affected the Borderland the last few days will continue to take over this Friday and into the start of next week. The National Weather Service of El Paso announced early Friday morning that they would extend the heat advisory set Wednesday into Monday. They also announced El Paso county will stay under an Excessive Heat Warning.

This means dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon in El Paso County with temperatures reaching or exceeding 110 degrees and morning temperatures over 75 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM Monday.

Las Cruces is expected to break record temperatures this Friday with an expected high of 105°, which would surpass the previous record of 103° set in 2016.

Similar conditions will continue into the following week.

The Borderland will start to see moisture flow into the are come next Tuesday. This should start to cool the region down by a few degrees into the following weekend.