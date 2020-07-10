Weather on the go: Exessive Heat Warning set in place for El Paso, record-breaking temperatures expected in parts of the region

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The
This means dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon in El Paso County with temperatures reaching or exceeding 110 degrees and morning temperatures over 75 degrees.
The Excessive Heat Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM Monday.
Las Cruces is expected to break record temperatures this Friday with an expected high of 105°, which would surpass the previous record of 103° set in 2016.
Similar conditions will continue into the following week.
The Borderland will start to see moisture flow into the are come next Tuesday. This should start to cool the region down by a few degrees into the following weekend.