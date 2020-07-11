Weather on the go: Excessive Heat Warning stays in effect during heatwave

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Temperatures throughout the Borderland continue to reach record highs as a high-pressure system dominates the southwest.

Highs in both Deming and Las Cruces matched record highs by 3pm Saturday reaching 106°. Silver City saw record-breaking temperatures as a high of 101°, nearly five degrees hotter than its previous record of 96° set in 1962.

Above average temperatures will continue into the night of Saturday lasting into Sunday.

Lows in the area will stay above average reaching 75-85° in most areas.

The Excessive Heat Warning that El Paso is currently under will come to an end Sunday morning at 6pm however the Heat Advisory that has been effect for the last five days will continue.

Temperatures 10+ degrees above average will remain in the forecast until Tuesday, as highs are expected to surpass 105°.

Moisture will enter the Borderland area Tuesday putting the Borderland back into the monsoonal flow of the season.

Rain chances will remain into the end of the week with chances for thunderstorms on Friday.