Weather on the go: Dry and warm conditions continue Saturday night into Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Dry conditions with above-average temperatures will continue into the evening this Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 80’s for the majority of the evening before dropping into the 70’s after midnight.

Dry conditions will prevail into Sunday with temperatures slightly warmer than Saturday. The Borderland can expect highs to reach the mid-90’s with light winds and clear skies.

Monday will be El Paso’s next chance to see temperature highs in the triple digits, with a forecast high of 99° and a possibility of surpassing it.

Tuesday a system will push through the area from California. This will drop temperatures into the lower 90’s and bring moisture into the Borderland.

The moisture and warm temperatures will bring chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms lasting until Wednesday.

Dry and calm conditions will return on Thursday and temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-90’s until the following week.