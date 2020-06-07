Weather on the go: Dry air and warm temperatures continue to move through the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Very dry air will continue to take over the Borderland with breezy conditions of speeds that will increase into Monday.

The drier conditions will bring fire weather concerns Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s Sunday afternoon in to evening before cooling down into the 80’s after sundown.

Two low-pressure systems will move into the Borderland area from the west that will cool us down to seasonal temperatures come the start of the week.

A calm week will last until the end of the week.

A high pressure will move into central Texas and will push moisture into the Borderland. This will bring rain chances starting Thursday lasting into the weekend.

Triple digits will return at the end of next weekend.