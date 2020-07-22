Weather on the go: Daily rain helps the Borderland catch up to average rain totals

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Rainfall totals are slowly catching up to normal after El Paso saw 23-hundredths of an inch of rain Tuesday night. Similar conditions are expected to continue Wednesday.

The Borderland is seeing 20% chances of rain for the middle of the week. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms can be seen after 4 p.m. into the evening.

Due to heavy rain, accumulated flooding may occur this following weekend.

Temperature highs in the region will continue to inch closer to average. El Paso expecting a high of 96° and Las Cruces a high of 93°.

Highs will expect to drop below average (94°) after Friday.

Winds will stay calm for the start of the day and afternoon but will pick up as storms begin to arrive in the Borderland. The storms may provide strong downbursts of winds at speeds of 15-25 mph.

Chances to see rain will increase as we enter the end of the week and weekend. Come the start of next week chances for precipitation will begin to subside.