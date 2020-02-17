Weather on the go: Continuing warming trend brings spring like temperatures to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Beautiful weather continues to take over the Borderland as a warming trend rises temperatures into the 70’s Sunday.

The Borderland can expect to see temperatures in the 70’s for the beginning of the work week. Light winds are in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday as westerly winds push in at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday a backdoor cold front will enter the area bringing in cool air from the east. This will drop temperatures into the upper 50’s come Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical moisture will pass through our area come mid-week near Tuesday, however rain chances will be more prominent Wednesday into the end of the week.

Rain chances will last until Sunday with more moisture expected to move south from northern California. Our best chances to see rain will be on Saturday. Showers will be limited throughout the Borderland.