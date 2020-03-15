Weather on the go: Cloudier conditions move through the Borderland Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Thick clouds will continue to move through the Borderland as they move in from the south. Most of the region will stay dry today, with a slight chance of a stray shower.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70’s Sunday and Monday with calm winds at only 5-10 mph.

Our next Pacific storm system that will produce rain will begin to move south from northern California.

As the system moves south, subtropical moisture will move with the system to New Mexico. Tuesday afternoon moisture will deepen in the Borderland and provide slight chances of rain.

Rain chances of rain will increase into Wednesday that will last until Thursday evening.

Along with rain, strong winds and below-average temperatures in the lower 60’s will last until the end of the week.

Spring like conditions with temperatures in the 70’s will return Saturday just in time for the first day of Spring.