Weather on the go: Chances for rain continue Sunday night into the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Rain showers rolled through the Borderland late Mother’s Day morning. As skies clear through most of the area, chances for rain remain in our forecast with rain clouds developing in the region.

Temperatures will remain in the 80’s for Sunday afternoon with calm winds expected to stay calm as they flow through the region from the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night expect a slow cool down with overnight lows dipping into the 60’s . Rain chances will remain with lingering moistures and rising dewpoints once the sunsets.

Rain chances will continue into the start if your week with 20% forecast for Monday.

Tuesday drier air will return and temperatures will reach the high 80’s to low 90’s.

Calm warm conditions will remain for the rest of the week with no expectations of reaching temperatures in the triple digits.