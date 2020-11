EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you thought that the first Thanksgiving took place in 1621 with the Plymouth colonist and Wampanoag Native Americans feasting together, you'll be surprised to learn that the El Paso area played host to a Thanksgiving between colonists and Native Americans more than 20 years earlier.

The Spanish expedition of Juan de Onate with the Manso Native Americans has a special place right here in the El Paso area. On April 30, 1598, the Onate expedition reached a location in El Paso's Lower Valley, somewhere between Socorro and Fabens, leading to a celebratory feast.