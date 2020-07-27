Weather on the go: Calmer conditions in the area are expected for the next 9 days

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Drier conditions will return to the Borderland after several days of heavy rain. A high-pressure system will flow over our area helping the region see drier conditions and a warming trend that will cause highs to reach triple digits.

Monday weather conditions will stay calm with average temperatures reaching the mid-90’s. Moisture will continue to stay in our area however chances for rain remain at 10% as drier conditions are expected.

Beginning Tuesday the Borderland will see the start of a warming trend. Temperatures are expected to jump from the mid-90’s to triple digits.

The above average temperatures are expected to last into the following week. Triple digits highs are expected for Wednesday into Friday.

Saturday into the start of the following week highs will remain in the upper 90’s.