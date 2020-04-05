1  of  3
Breaking News
Nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday bring El Paso total to 115 Six new coronavirus cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning

Weather on the go: Calm seasonal weather will begin the start of the week

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Seasonal and breezy conditions will continue Sunday evening with temperatures in the 70’s.

Southwest winds will continue to flow through the Borderland area Sunday night into the beginning of the work week. Breezy conditions will move at speeds of 10-20 mph.

Quite conditions will continue until Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Wednesday afternoon an upper low-pressure system will arrive from the Pacific. This system will provide moisture, windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

The Pacific low will provide slight chances of rain Thursday and Friday, with a cold front which will drop temperatures from the 80’s into the lower 70’s.

Seasonal, dry conditions will return next weekend with temperatures reaching highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s once again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story