Weather on the go: Calm seasonal weather will begin the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Seasonal and breezy conditions will continue Sunday evening with temperatures in the 70’s.

Southwest winds will continue to flow through the Borderland area Sunday night into the beginning of the work week. Breezy conditions will move at speeds of 10-20 mph.

Quite conditions will continue until Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Wednesday afternoon an upper low-pressure system will arrive from the Pacific. This system will provide moisture, windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

The P acific low will provide slight chances of rain Thursday and Friday, with a cold front which will drop temperatures from the 80’s into the lower 70’s.

Seasonal, dry conditions will return next weekend with temperatures reaching highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s once again.