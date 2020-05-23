Weather on the go: Average conditions continue through Memorial Day weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Breezy and drier weather will continue into the evening of Saturday and morning of Sunday. Temperatures will remain around normal with highs in the upper 80’s.

Sunday morning the Borderland will wake up to temperatures in the upper 60’s. We will warm up quickly into the afternoon with an expected high of 89°, just one degree below average for this time of year.

Memorial Day will stay calm throughout the morning and afternoon with similar conditions from Sunday.

Monday night a weak cold front will arrive, dropping the Borderland highs a few degrees into the mid 80’s for Tuesday.

Temperatures will once again reach above average highs by mid-week between 90-95°.

Thursday into Friday a low-pressure system will shift our way, this will raise levels of moisture, and increase chances for rain, lasting into next Sunday.