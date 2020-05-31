Weather on the go: Above average temperatures are expected Saturday night

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Southeast winds will continue to flow through the Borderland this evening but are expected to calm down after 10 pm. Temperatures will slowly cool down, and are not expected to dip into the 70’s until after midnight.

Sunday similar conditions will be seen throughout the region. Temperature highs will stay in the lower 90’s and winds will continue to flow in from the Southeast.

Seasonal temperatures will last into Monday, followed by a warming trend beginning Tuesday.

Tuesday temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 90’s and are expected to reach triple digits Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain high as we enter the following weekend.

Moisture levels will rise Thursday and Friday, allowing slight chances for rain in the mountain areas.