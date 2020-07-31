Weather on the go: A backdoor cold-front brings relief to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see a return of rain chances this Friday through the weekend as a backdoor cold front continues to move through the area.

The Borderland area will see a shift in the atmosphere as highs drop from triple digit into the upper 90’s and moisture replaces the drier air that was provided for the southwest from a high pressure system earlier this week.

The backdoor cold front will continue to affect the Borderland into the weekend with rain chances increasing into Saturday and lasting into the start of the following work week.

As temperatures are expected to drop they will still stay above average as highs should remain in the low 90’s.

Slight rain chances for the evening hours will last throughout the rest of next week.

Highs will return to triple-digits come Tuesday of next week.