Weather-delayed Pfizer vaccines arrive at UMC, others still pending

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Extreme winter weather delayed University Medical Center’s shipment of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week. On Wednesday evening, the hospital announced those vaccines arrived.

As KTSM previously reported, UMC turned people away from it’s hub site at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday after the vaccine shipment for Pfizer doses didn’t arrive on time. A UMC spokesperson said around 4,000 people were scheduled for a vaccine on Tuesday.

UMC said people receiving their second dose of Pfizer need to show up on the date shown on their vaccine card and arrive at the same time they did for their first dose.

The hospital announced last Friday, Moderna vaccines were delayed for second doses. UMC said those doses are still pending.

The hospital is telling anyone scheduled this week for their second shot of Moderna to not show up until they’ve been contacted by UMC to reschedule a date and time.