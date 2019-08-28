Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms expected through Wednesday

We are seeing plenty of storm activity across the Borderland region, caused by s stalled front to the east of us, the increase in moisture and, of course, the heat.

We hit record highs this afternoon, breaking our previous record of of 102° set in 2002.

This will help us see strong storms tonight and tomorrow. This means expect heavy rainfall, small hail and strong downburst winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fort Hancock, as hail and heavy rain were reported around 6 p.m.

These storm chances will increase Wednesday afternoon, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky and remember these rules:

Some easy phrases to remember: When thunder roars, head indoors; and turn around, don’t drown. Lightning can travel far distances and can be deadly for those outdoors. Never drive through flooded roadways, as you never know how deep that goes.

Stay with KTSM 9 News, your Local Weather Authority,k on air and online for your latest weather updates.