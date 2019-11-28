Weather around the Country impacting El Pasoans holiday travel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel days of the year, however, many flights are being delayed due to weather.

The El Paso International Airport is starting to see the holiday rush and airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight departure time.

Many departing flights out of El Paso were delayed Wednesday, Nov. 27 due to severe weather in the southwest and around the country.

However, some holiday travelers from Denver, Colorado were lucky.

“Yesterday we got about 12 in at our house,” said Erin Cettie a holiday traveler from Colorado. “But this morning we left at 9:30, no delays everything was great, they had the airport up and running, security was a little long but that was about it.”

Severe weather is being experienced in areas like the great lakes, southwest, east coast, and west parts of the country, which is why travelers should be prepared.

Yellow and red areas show where the most extreme weather is expected across the country.

“Unfortunately, it’s always a possibility that flights here can be impacted from weather in other parts of the country,” said Cassandra Davisson with the El Paso International Airport. “It’s our recommendation that you go to our website and keep up to date on the flight departure information or you can keep in contact with your airlines through their websites.”

Other tips from the El Paso International Airport include having your travel documents ready and checking TSA requirements before heading to the airport.

Sunday travelers are also urged to follow these tips as Airport officials say the Sunday after Thanksgiving is yet another one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“We fly out at five in the morning so we’re going to have to get up early get there and get through security,” said Ed Doss a holiday traveler from El Paso.

According to the El Paso International Airport, the busiest time of the day to fly is from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Officials expect to see a rush on Thanksgiving Day with last-minute travelers who are heading out just in time to make it home for Thanksgiving dinner.