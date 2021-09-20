‘We will not allow this country to go backwards on women’s equality:” Biden Administration responds to Texas delegation request led by Escobar

Dozens gathered over the weekend at the state Capitol to protest Texas’ controversial new law that is a near-total ban on abortion. (Credit: Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Biden Administration expressed support of a critical piece of legislation designed to protect women days after an urgent letter was sent by a delegation of Texas legislators led by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget, which is part of the Executive Office of the President, issued a statement of administrative policy in support of House Resolution 3755 (HR 3755), the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (WHPA).

The WHPA and the Administration’s support comes after Texas’ controversial Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) implemented a near total abortion ban across the state effective September 1st.

“The Texas law significantly impairs women’s access to critical reproductive health care, particularly affecting communities of color, individuals with low incomes, and those who live in rural or underserved communities,” the statement reads.

The Administration criticizes SB8’s authorization to weaponize the civil court system by pitting Texans against one another.

“The law also turns private citizens into bounty hunters who are empowered to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion including family members, faith leaders, those providing transportation, and health care providers,” the statement continues.

On Friday, Escobar, a vice chair of th Democratic Women’s Caucus, led fellow members of the Democratic Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Biden to beseech him to support the WHPA.

“You can help protect access to abortion in our state, and nationwide, now by supporting the passage of this critical legislation and taking any other measures at your disposal to support abortion access in Texas and across the country,” the letter to the President urged.

The Administration’s response noted that constitutional rights of women are essential and pledged to defend them.

“Our daughters and granddaughters deserve the same rights their mothers and grandmothers fought for and won — and that a clear majority of the American people support,” reads the statement from the Administration.

“We will not allow this country to go backwards on women’s equality,” the statement concludes.

