Water tips: How to save money and water when showering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Showering can prove to be one of the biggest uses of water in your home.

El Paso Water’s Christina Montoya joined KTSM 9 News to explain how a simple change in your shower could help conserve this precious resource. If your showers result in more than 2.5 gallons per minute being used, it’s time to consider replacing your showerhead with a newer, more efficient model, she said.

There’s a simple way to find out how much water your showerhead uses, Montoya said.

“Well, it’s a simple process,” she said. “You’re going to need a showerhead, a bucket and measuring cup. Hold up the bucket to your showerhead and let it run for exactly five seconds. Use an 8-ounce measuring cup to determine how much water is in the bucket. Then divide the number of cups in the bucket by .75. That’s exactly how many gallons your shower is using every minute.”

If it is indeed time to update your showerhead, you can find efficient showerheads at most places.

“You can find them anywhere — your local hardware store — and they’re really easy to install,” Montoya said. “You can look for that WaterSense label for models that use no more than two gallons per minute and once you install one, every time you shower, you’ll be saving money.”

To find more tips and videos on how to conserve money and water indoors and outdoors, visit epwater.org.

