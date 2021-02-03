Water Tip Wednesday: Winter in El Paso offers best time to garden

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Does the pandemic have you looking for things to do? Many have turned to gardening, and believe it or not, winter is actually not a bad time to do it.

Christina Montoya from El Paso Water explains to us why winter in El Paso actually offers some of the best conditions for your veggies to succeed.

Here is some of the produce we can we be planting right now: broccoli, cauliflowers, cabbage, lettuce, carrots, beets, onions, and more.

For those of us who are cooking more meals at home because of the pandemic, think about adding home-grown vegetables to your meals. The spring winds often dry up new seedlings, and the hot summer temperatures are brutal to plants. The cooler temperatures of fall and winter minimize water loss to evaporation.

In El Paso, the mild winters prolong the growing season. If you are not a fan of veggies, try planting pansies and violas.

Here are additional tips for winter gardening:

Use mulch to protect and insulate in-ground plants, and wait to transplant any seedlings.

Avoid watering when temperatures are below 40 degrees.

Wait until mid-day when temperatures are higher, allowing water to soak in.

Do some cleaning up by removing dead branches from plants.

Cut back your perennials and roses if you haven’t already done so.

Remove old brown stems and leaves.

To learn more water saving tips go to epwater.org and click on “conservation,” there you will find more tips and videos on saving water indoors and outdoors.