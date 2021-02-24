Water Tip Wednesday: Protecting your pipes from freezing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If the below freezing temperatures we experienced earlier this month left you with broken or leaking pipes on your property, then Christina Montoya with El Paso Water has some helpful tips.

Some Elpasoans still experienced broken pipes on their property, resulting in large amounts of water loss due to the last cold snap we experienced.

If you can show proof that the leak was fixed, El Paso Water offers what’s called a leak adjustment credit that you can apply for.

The steps to apply are as follows:

First, pay your current bill to avoid disruption of service while you are waiting for the leak adjustment approval.

The, wait for your next water bill and check for higher than normal consumption.

Save proof of repairs and provide a copy to El Paso water along with your account number, name, address, and phone number.

If you show proof of repairs, and at our discretion, ep-water will bear 75% of the excess water loss. If no proof is provided, ep-water will bear 50% of the water loss.

If your request is approved, a credit will apply to your next scheduled billing cycle.

In order to determine how much water was lost, El Paso Water compares your usage when the leak occurred to the previous year’s usage during the same billing cycles.

If you do not have a previous usage history, a monthly usage average before the leak occurred will be considered.

You may apply by emailing your information and proof of repairs to customer.service@epwater.org, or you can call 915-594-5500, or click here for more details.