Water Tip Wednesday: How to avoid leaks and pipe bursts due to freezing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Winter temperatures are finally here and that means water can freeze in your irrigation systems and air conditioning lines, causing them to burst and leak.

El Paso Water’s Christina Montoya joined KTSM 9 News to offer Borderland residents tipes on how to avoid a mess.

Montoya said that these cold temps mean you should be watering landscapes less, but there are some other changes you should make.

“You should drain the water from your irrigation system, your garden hoses and the air conditioning lines. In freezing temperatures, these lines expand when the water inside freezes, causing them to break or even burst,” she said. “And if you don’t completely turn off the water to the system and the AC, you could have a small or a major water leak. Or you may discover the leak in the late spring or early summer when you turn on your system and AC again. Draining the lines in the winter prevents this.”

If you do have burst pipes, Montoya said the first thing to do is turn off the water to your home.

“It’s important to know where your water meter is and how to turn it off to avoid water waste,” she said. “It’s usually in the front of your home underneath a large round metal plate. Simply lift the plate and turn the valve 90 degrees with a meter tool or a wrench.”

Visit epwater.org and click on videos and the take action section for more helpful tips.

Latest Headlines