Water Tip Wednesday: Calculate how much water your home is using

Toilets with a WaterSense label use only 1.3 gallons per flush.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many people are taking advantage of the extra time during the pandemic to make home repairs.

Christina Montoya from El Paso Water shows how to check if it’s time to replace your fixtures.

Homeowners, grab a stopwatch and a large measuring cup. Mark on the sheet how many ounces of water is collected in five seconds from the fixtures. For the toilet, record how many seconds it takes to refill the tank in one flush. Plugin your findings, then the sheet will calculate if your fixture is using too much water. If so, it’s time to replace it.

For older homes or inefficient toilet things may be a little different as they could use as much as 6 gallons per flush.

Bathroom faucets with the label use a maximum of 1.5 gallons of water per minute and showerheads with a label use a maximum of 2 gallons per minute.

To download this water calculation sheet, visit epwater.org/conservation then click on indoor tips.

Call the our El Paso Water Conservation department at (915) 594-5508 for assistance.