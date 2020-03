EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is on the scene of a water rescue along Loop 375 near the Zaragoza Bridge.

It happened around 10:40 p.m., emergency dispatchers confirm they are searching for at least one person who was spotted in the water near the Zaragoza International Bridge.

Multiple rescue units are on scene attempting to locate the person involved, but as of yet have not located anyone in the water according to dispatch.