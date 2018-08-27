Water rescue at West Paisano Drive

Update: We’re told by fire crews the rescue has been called off. They told us that only one person was taken to the hospital. They say they were searching for at least three others. No word on why they called off the rescue. We will bring you the latest as we learn more.

We’re on the scene of a possible water rescue near 1860 W. Paisano Drive.

Fire crews tell us that so far one person has been taken to the hospital. No word yet on any other individuals rescued.

We will continue to follow this story.