EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A water main break has been reported in east El Paso at Hawkins and Viscount.

According to El Paso Water Utilities, the Celina Plaza apartments near Cielo Vista Mall are currently affected by the water main break.

El Paso Water Utilities said a tanker with drinkable water will be located at Viscount and Grover.

People affected by the outage are asked to bring their own container if they need water.