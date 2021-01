EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several El Pasoans were without water after a water break in West El Paso on Thursday morning.

The water break happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Stonebluff Road and Borealis Lane. The break affected 22 customers, according to El Paso Water.

El Paso Water crews were on the scene and fixed the break around noon.

A water tank was available for residents to take containers and get up to three gallons of water at a time.