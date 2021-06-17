Water main break causes minor delays in traffic

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning a water main break was reported on Gateway East and Piedras.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported on a possible broken pipe as water was pouring out of the ground.

The water break lasted close to an hour until crews from the El Paso Water department arrived and was able to stop it. El Paso Water informing KTSM that it was an 8-inch main break and crews were working on repairs.

Drivers did expect a bit of congestion but no major backups and no residences were affected.

