Water line work may cause water outage on Sunday for Lower Valley Water District customers

EL PASO. Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley Water District customers may experience low water pressure or even have no water on Sunday and possibly Monday due to work on a water line.

The maintenance work is expected to be nominal and the water district is providing this notice as a precaution.

According to a news release from officials with the LVWD, El Paso Water notified the district on Friday that it will be working on and closing a 36-inch water line, which is a primary water service line to the district, on Sunday.

Work on the line will start at 8 a.m. Sunday when it will be shut down and may extend into Monday.

The water district has opened additional service lines to provide adequate flow and pressure to District customers. However, if customers experience low water pressure or no water, call its answering service at (915) 791-4480 after reviewing the District’s outage map located at www.lvwd.org.

If customers experience a total loss of water for an area not shown in the outage map, contact the LVWD office number immediately.