WATCH: Texas Tribune hosts ‘Future of Border Region’ event

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Tribune is collaborating with UTEP to talk about border issues in the El Paso region.

The event is appropriately titled, “The Future of the Border Region.” According to program notes, the talks will focus on how to harness the growth of the future workforce and what it will take to get border cities, the state and federal government on the same page in terms of public policy.

Speakers at the event will include U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, state reps. César Blanco and Mary González. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and UTEP president Heather Wilson will also be in attendance.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union Building, East, Tomas Rivera Conference Center (Room 308).

You can watch the event in the live stream below:

The Federal View of the Border

The Border and the Texas Legislature (9:45 a.m.)

The Border Economy (11 a.m.)

Educating the Next Generation (12:40 p.m.)

Immigration and the Population (1:55 p.m.)

