PHOENIX (Storyful) – Seven puppies were among 10 dogs rescued from a burning house in Glendale, Arizona, after a fire broke out in the early hours of April 4, officials said.

Footage released by the City of Glendale shows a police officer rescuing the puppies from a garage.

Local news reported that the fire, which had started in the attic of the house, caused significant damage. Three people were displaced.

Two adult dogs were rescued from the house alongside the seven puppies and their mother, a city spokesman told Fox 10 Phoenix.

The puppies were given oxygen at the scene. A veterinarian treating the litter said the dogs would recover.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store