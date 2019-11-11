Watch Mercury travel across the face of the Sun Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The planet Mercury will make a rare pass right across the middle of the Sun Monday, November 11.

It’s called a Mercury transit and NASA says it only takes place 13 times in 100 years, and it won’t be seen from North America again for another 30 years or from anywhere on earth until 2032.

For about five and a half hours from about 5:35 a.m. to 11:04 a.m. Mountain Time, Mercury will be visible from Earth as a tiny black dot crawling across the face of the Sun. NASA says it happens when Mercury lines up just right between the Sun and Earth.

Just like during an eclipse, viewers need to use a solar filter since looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite will provide near-real-time views of the transit.

Visit mercurytransit.gsfc.nasa.gov to tune in.