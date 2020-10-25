Curfew enacted for El Paso as COVID-19 cases rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Richard Samaniego issued a curfew for the county from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of curbing the rapidly increasing hospitalizations. As of Sunday, all hospital beds and ICU beds were at 100% capacity.

Judge Samaniego says fines will apply to anyone traveling outside their home during the curfew unless for essential business or work.

As part of the order, he is asking high school athletics to pause play for the next two weeks. Judge Samaniego says at this time, he is not asking UTEP to stop play during this time.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated.

Watch the full press conference below:

