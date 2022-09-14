EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 14, hundreds of migrants could be seen crossing the border in Downtown El Paso.

The KTSM 9 News crew captured footage of migrants as they surrendered themselves to Border Patrol. The groups were then taken to processing facilities, one of which is made up of parked buses at the border.

According to Border Patrol, they have been using the buses for the past few days to help process the large number of people coming across the border. Inside the bus, fingerprints as well as background checks are processed. Some of those migrants are also processed at mobile facilities.

Migrants crossing at the border in Downtown El Paso.

Even after the buses left for the day, the KTSM crew saw another large group of migrants that were led from the border to a processing facility at the Paso Del Norte Bridge. According to Border Patrol since Sep. 1, an average of 1300 encounters per day have happened in the El Paso sector. In the past five days, there have been 660 migrants from Venezuela alone.

“We can also confirm that we have experienced an increase and shift towards a demographic of migrants that are not amenable to Title 42 expulsion.” Spokesperson for Border Patrol El Paso Sector Carlos Rivera

Hundreds of migrants being led to a processing facility.

As we have previously reported, various processing facilities and shelters in El Paso are at maximum capacity. Due to this, Border Patrol has been releasing migrants into the community who are bending their next step in their immigration proceedings.

Some of those people, sleep in the downtown area as they wait for other family members to arrive. They also wait for transportation. A woman reveals that she crossed the border a few days ago with her husband and child.

“They took all of our information they took all of our fingerprint’s, pictures, age, height name then they sent us to the detention center.” Dayerlyn Hernandez from Venezuela

Hernandez says she was separated from her husband and didn’t want to leave the detention facility.

“I was in there for two days, after that they let us leave and everyone is on their own and goes to where they want to go. And because I wouldn’t come out because they separated us, that’s why I’m here (on the street in Downtown),” said Hernandez.

Hernandez has since been reunited with her husband and is waiting for a bus to Houston, Texas. Another woman, from Nicaragua says she is pregnant and is still waiting for her husband, as she waits in the downtown area.

“I’m out here on the street and all I need is someone to help.” Tania Valdivia from Nicaragua

She also describes her experience crossing the border and going through processing with Border Patrol.

“Cross through México we had to go down and then backup and then we turn ourselves into border patrol,” said Valdivia. “Once we turned ourselves into immigration, they did take us to their buses, they gave us a wristband with a code then they took our fingerprints, our picture. I had Mexican money, they took it away from me.”

