EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we continue to follow a hearing today for the El Paso Walmart shooting case to determine if a gag order was violated.

Earlier today the court did not find that the family of one of the victims who was killed in the deadly shooting violate the gag order.

District Attorney Yvonne Rosales did not appear in court today even though she was ordered to appear. Judge Sam Medrano has now ordered for both her and former lead prosecutor Curtis Cox to appear by tomorrow at 1 p.m. otherwise they would be brought into custody. Cox appearing 3 hours after the start of today’s hearing.

This afternoon the Hoffmann family’s testimony revealing Rosales had introduced them to Roger Rodriguez – Vinton municipal Judge – as an employee of the D.A.’s office after the gag order was put in place on July 1, 2023.



In an emotional testimony Thomas Hoffmann – son of the Walmart shooting victim- saying they met with Rodriguez on August 3rd and that Rodriguez’s wife was the one who composed the emails that were sent to the media in August.