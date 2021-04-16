Watch: Funeral services for Alvin Jones, Sr., held Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for Alvin Jones, Sr., are being held Friday afternoon at Crestview Funeral Home at 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd.

Jones, father of former football standouts Aaron and Alvin Jones, passed away unexpectedly on April 6. He was 56 years old.

Jones was a retired Army Command Sergeant Major with nearly 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife Vurgess; his sons, Aaron, Alvin Jr. and Xavier; and daughter Chelsirae.

You can view the service below:

