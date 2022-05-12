LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The family of Amelia Baca, the 75-year-old woman shot and killed by Las Cruces Police Officers, are holding a news conference with their lawyer.
RELATED STORY: Watch: LCPD releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of grandmother
The shooting happened Saturday, April 18 along the 800 block of Fir Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
At the time, Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials said the woman died at the scene, after being given lifesaving procedures.
The woman, identified as Amelia Baca, was suffering from dementia and had become agitated at others in the home when they called the police for help.
KTSM has reached out to LCPD for a statement regarding the incident, and are awaiting their response.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado
- ‘Not so trusted’ traveler takes cocaine into express border lane, CBP says
- After one million COVID deaths, Biden pushed for more pandemic funding
- WATCH: Family of Grandmother shot by LCPD holds News Conference
- Fisher-Price releases RuPaul figurines, honors efforts to ‘inspire’
- Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion