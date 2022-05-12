LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The family of Amelia Baca, the 75-year-old woman shot and killed by Las Cruces Police Officers, are holding a news conference with their lawyer.

The shooting happened Saturday, April 18 along the 800 block of Fir Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

At the time, Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials said the woman died at the scene, after being given lifesaving procedures.

The woman, identified as Amelia Baca, was suffering from dementia and had become agitated at others in the home when they called the police for help.

KTSM has reached out to LCPD for a statement regarding the incident, and are awaiting their response.

Photo of Amelia Baca courtesy of Albitar Inoh

