Watch El Paso announce 47 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 47 new COVID-19 cases in the El Paso area, city leaders and health officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

The new figure was announced by Mayor Dee Margo, who said the new number is not a spike in cases, but a delay in reporting from private labs.

Margo added that El Paso with working with Juarez and Las Cruces leaders to help fight the spread of the virus.

The digital press conference can be watched above.

It is also being carried on the City of El Paso’s Facebook and YouTube page. Or on TV on the following channels: