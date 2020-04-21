Watch El Paso announce 47 new COVID-19 cases

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 47 new COVID-19 cases in the El Paso area, city leaders and health officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

The new figure was announced by Mayor Dee Margo, who said the new number is not a spike in cases, but a delay in reporting from private labs.

Margo added that El Paso with working with Juarez and Las Cruces leaders to help fight the spread of the virus.

The digital press conference can be watched above.

It is also being carried on the City of El Paso’s Facebook and YouTube page. Or on TV on the following channels:

  • Spectrum Ch. 1300
  • DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4
  • AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced 47 new COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced 47 new COVID-19 cases"

Couple with New York plates murdered in Juarez, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple with New York plates murdered in Juarez, police say"

'We will verify that the work that they do is essential'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We will verify that the work that they do is essential'"

White House addresses $500 billion coronavirus aid bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House addresses $500 billion coronavirus aid bill"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/21"

Texas energy regulators decide not to act Tuesday to limit oil production amid market turbulence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas energy regulators decide not to act Tuesday to limit oil production amid market turbulence"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz