Cinemark will be bringing back classing Batman films on Sep. 17 in honor of Batman Day.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is inviting movie fans to celebrate Batman Day on Sep. 17.

Fans can relive some of Batman’s greatest adventures for one day at select Cinemark theaters.

Here is the movie schedule for Sep. 17:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15 p.m. local time

Batman (1989) at 4:30 p.m. local time

Batman Returns (1992) 30th Anniversary at 7:25 p.m. local time

The list of participating theaters in El Paso are the following:

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: Batman Day 2022 (cinemark.com)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.