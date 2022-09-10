EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is inviting movie fans to celebrate Batman Day on Sep. 17.
Fans can relive some of Batman’s greatest adventures for one day at select Cinemark theaters.
Here is the movie schedule for Sep. 17:
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15 p.m. local time
- Batman (1989) at 4:30 p.m. local time
- Batman Returns (1992) 30th Anniversary at 7:25 p.m. local time
The list of participating theaters in El Paso are the following:
- El Paso – Cinemark 20 and XD
- El Paso – Cinemark West and XD
- El Paso – Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD
- El Paso – Cinemark East Montana and XD
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: Batman Day 2022 (cinemark.com)
